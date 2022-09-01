Adding jewelry to your outfit is one of the best ways to level up your look. A statement necklace, a pair of earrings or a stack of bangles can sometimes be all you need to go from drab to fab and make yourself stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for ways to make your outfits pop, check out some of our favorite jewelry pieces from Black designers.
Adding jewelry to your outfit is one of the best ways to level up your look. A statement necklace, a pair of earrings or a stack of bangles can sometimes be all you need to go from drab to fab and make yourself stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for ways to make your outfits pop, check out some of our favorite jewelry pieces from Black designers.
2 / 13
The Vintage Royalty
The Vintage Royalty
Add a pop of color to any outfit with The Sagittarius earrings from The Vintage Royalty. They’re made of made of acrylic and brass and have a stainless steel post. If this look isn’t exactly your style, try ordering one of their jewelry making kits that comes with pliers and all of the materials you need to make a pair of earrings of your own.
3 / 13
Rachel Stewart Jewelry
Rachel Stewart Jewelry
These Around The Way Girl earrings from Rachel Stewart Jewelry are giving us total ‘90s vibes. Choose from the gold and silver variety. And if you don’t have pierced ears, it’s no problem. There is a clip-on option available.
4 / 13
Fanm Djanm - Bijou Lakay
Fanm Djanm - Bijou Lakay
I love layered bangles, and these by Bijou Lakay, a Haitian woman-owned business, are everything. They’re made of ethically sourced bullhorn and each bracelet has a unique color. You’re definitely going to want to add a few to your jewelry collection.
5 / 13
Hola Luna
Hola Luna
Whether you wear it with a pair of jeans or a dress, this pendant necklace from Hola Luna is sure to make a statement. It’s made of hand-carved upcycled Mahogany and reclaimed Beech wood on a sterling silver-plated chain. The simple design proves you don’t need to do a lot to look fly.
6 / 13
Soul Simone
Soul Simone
I love the mixed metals used in this stunning pair of earrings from Soul Simone. The hand-hammered arches attached to a gold-plated ear wire are simple enough to wear every day, but unique enough to earn you lots of compliments.
7 / 13
Edas
Edas
The Monday Hoops from Edas Store take the average pair of hoop earrings to the next level. The brass hoop with simple circle attachment make a simple statement.
8 / 13
Jooel
Jooel
The Corelone Mother of Pearl Signet Ring from Jooel is giving us total boss babe vibes. The ring, made from a bold gold base with pearl center, can be the perfect simple yet sophisticated addition to any outfit. Make sure your nails are done when you’re wearing this one, because people are going to stare!
9 / 13
Oma The Label
Oma The Label
The Olokun Earrings from Oma The Label are named after the river goddess in the native Nigerian Edo language. These drop earrings are made from 18k gold-plated brass and resin. And you can feel confident about your purchase, which comes with a lifetime product guarantee.
10 / 13
Andrea Iyamah
Andrea Iyamah
Andrea Iyamah is probably best known for her swimwear and resort wear. But these days she’s also getting into the jewelry game. Her Oha Leather Earring is a stunning piece of wearable art inspired by palm leaves.
11 / 13
My Swanky Designs
My Swanky Designs
Everything about the My Swanky Designs collection is just plain fun. And these Jodie Dangle Earrings are no exception. They’re handmade from polymer clay and are sure to level up even the most basic outfit.
12 / 13
Auvere
Auvere
If you’re looking for a little bling, check out the Wingspan Diamond Bracelet from Auvere. Made with alternating 22k gold and pave diamond wings, this is not your mama’s tennis bracelet.
13 / 13