August is almost here. And while most of your favorite television shows are still on summer vacation, there’s no better time like the present to pick up a book. Fortunately, there are some gripping memoirs, fabulous fiction and futuristic dystopian tales hitting bookstore and library shelves this August. So get your book club in formation and check out some of the books by Black authors we can’t wait to dive into this August.
“Walking in My Joy” by Jennifer Lewis - August 2
If you’re looking for a good laugh, you won’t want to miss “Walking in My Joy,” a collection of stories from actress and activist Jennifer Lewis. Sprinkled in between hilarious stories, including a fainting incident at the Obama’s holiday party, Lewis encourages readers to love themselves and keep negative people and energy away.
“The Women Could Fly” by Megan Giddings - August 9
Fans of Octavia Butler will love “The Women Could Fly,” the latest dystopian novel from Megan Giddings. Josephine Thomas is a 28-year-old woman who lives in a world where women must marry by age 30 or be monitored by the state. Fourteen years after her mother’s mysterious disappearance, Josephine leaves her normal life behind to honor her mother’s last request and feel connected to her again.
“Fruit Punch: A Memoir” by Kendra Allen - August 9
In “Fruit Punch,” Kendra Allen recalls her life growing up in Dallas, Texas in the late-nineties. As she reflects on her complicated yet loving relationship with her family, Allen beautifully weaves in issues of race, class, and gender.
“Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew” by Michael W. Twitty - August 9
“Koshersoul” is Michael W. Twitty’s exploration of the marriage between African and Jewish cuisine. But it’s not just a book about food. It also delves into the way food has shaped the journeys of numerous cooks, including Twitty’s own passage to and within Judaism. And if all of the talk about food makes you hungry, Twitty also includes nearly 50 recipes for readers to try.
“THE Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class, and Race From Moms Not Like Me” by Helena Andrews-Dyer - August 23
“THE Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class, and Race From Moms Not Like Me” is a memoir from Washington Post senior culture writer Helena Andrews-Dyer. In the book, Andrews-Dyer shares her honest experience of being one of the only Black mothers in her trendy and highly-gentrified D.C. neighborhood and how her perspective on practically everything changed in a post-George Floyd world. Deesha Philyaw, the author of The Secret Lives of Church Ladies, called the book “A smart, hilarious, irresistible read that’s memoir, social science, history, and your most honest group chat, all in one.”
“My Government Means to Kill Me” by Rasheed Newson - August 23
My Government Means to Kill Me is a coming-of-age story from acclaimed television writer/producer Rasheed Newson, known for his work on hit shows, including Bel-Air and The Chi. The book centers around Earl “Trey” Singleton III, who leaves his wealthy Black Indianapolis family behind for life in New York City. And as he settles into life as a young, Black, gay man in 80s New York City, he meets people who change his life forever.
“Perish” by LaToya Watkins - August 23
Literary fiction lovers will devour “Perish,” the debut novel from LaToya Watkins. The story is set in Texas and follows four family members in alternating chapters as they prepare to say goodbye to their mother and grandmother. But when the family comes together, all sorts of secrets are exposed, forcing everyone to question who deserves forgiveness and who should take the blame.
Scenes From My Life: A Memoir by Michael K. Williams - August 23
“Scenes From My Life” is the highly-anticipated memoir by the late actor Michael K. Williams. The actor, well-known for his roles in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, shares stories of his past, from his childhood in Brooklyn to his early career as a dancer and his struggles with addiction. He was also a dedicated activist committed to social justice issues that impacted his community. Fans will love this deeply personal story, one of the last gifts Williams shared with the world.
“Didn’t Nobody Give a Sh*t What Happened to Carlotta” by James Hannaham - August 30
James Hannaham, the author of the PEN/Faulkner Award winner Delicious Foods, is back with Didn’t Nobody Give a Sh*t What Happened to Carlotta. The book tells the story of Carlotta Mercedes, a trans woman who is trying to get used to life on the outside after spending more than 20 years in a male prison. As she tries to reconcile with her family and find her footing, Carlotta learns that the life she knew and the city she left behind look very different.
“Seton Girls” by Charlene Thomas - August 30
“Seton Girls,” the debut YA novel from Charlene Thomas, tells the story of Seton Academic High, a prep school with a legendary football team. The players say Seton’s girls are the key to their success, although no one really knows what that means. But as the quarterback, who just happens to be the younger brother of the quarterback who started the school’s winning streak, tries to squeeze out a championship before the school’s first Black quarterback takes his place, the secrets behind the team’s success are revealed.
