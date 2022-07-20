Despite her best efforts, it looks like the appeal set forth by popular blogger and YouTuber Tasha K against Cardi B.’s $4.25 million defamation lawsuit has been denied.

K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, vowed to appeal the verdict back in January. She and her legal team filed an appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in June, citing evidence that was “erroneously ignored” by Judge William Ray, according to Black Enterprise. But the courts were unfortunately once again not on her side as her case was thrown out “without jurisdiction”—which means that the “Hot Shit” rapper can “have her lawyers and the sheriff’s office authorize the garnishment of Tasha’s wages and personal assets to fulfill the judgment.”

As previously reported by The Root, in January, a judge found Tasha K liable for “defamation, two other forms of wrongdoing, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress” against Cardi B. The popular rapper was initially awarded $1.25 million in damages and later an additional $3 million for punitive damages and legal fees, bringing the total to a whopping $4.25 million.

During the two-week-long trial, which took place in Georgia federal court, both Cardi and Tasha took the stand. The former testified that she felt “suicidal” because of Tasha’s videos, noting that “only an evil person could do that shit.” When Tasha spoke, she initially admitted that she “knowingly published lies about the rapper,” but tried to walk it back when questioned by her own lawyers, per Billboard.

In the end, Tasha was also ordered to scrub all her social media of all posts related to Cardi B and will now have to figure out a way to pay the $4 million judgement.