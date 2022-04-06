While the legal battle between Cardi B. and blogger Tasha K may finally be coming to a close, on Monday, a federal judge ordered an injunction making it mandatory that Tasha delete all posts and videos that defame the “Up” rapper.

Advertisement

This move comes right in the middle of Tasha K’s appeal stemming from the libel suit she faced back at the top of the year that found her liable for “defamation, two other forms of wrongdoing, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Per court documents obtained by TMZ, Tasha has five days to scrub all her social media accounts and YouTube page—unless she wins an appeal on the injunction. If she does, then she could possibly repost all the vitriol-laced content all over again.

As previously reported by The Root, in January, a federal judge ruled that Tasha had to pay the “Bodak Yellow” rapper $4.25 million for damages, punitive damages and legal fees. During the trial, which took place in Georgia federal court, both Cardi and Tasha took the stand. The former testified that she felt “suicidal” because of Tasha’s videos, noting that “only an evil person could do that shit.” When Tasha spoke, she initially admitted that she “knowingly published lies about the rapper,” but tried to later it back when questioned by her own lawyers, per Billboard.

Just before this injunction, Cardi said goodbye to her official Twitter and Instagram accounts after exchanging words with online trolls who wrote disrespectful things about her kids.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base,” she tweeted just before deleting her account. It remains to be seen whether or not she’ll return.