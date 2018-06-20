Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

I hate this administration.

I hate this Congress, including some of your faves that y’all lift up like they are the way and the light when really, they are a part of the same evil machine that has put us in the position we are in right now.

I hate that we continue to live by outdated and antiquated rules that were created for a much different America in a much different time. It’s OK to move forward, progress and change. Why aren’t we doing that?

But most of all? I hate this president. I really hate this president.

Donald Trump is a stunt queen who manufactures drama. What else could we expect from a reality-TV star who created an entire show on which he fired “employee” after “employee” until there was only one standing. Sound familiar?

Advertisement

The latest stunt of separating children from parents at the U.S. border was calculated, disgusting and inhumane. It blew up in his face in a way he could not have imagined, so he found a way to come out looking “heroic” to his base.

Your president is not a hero.

The entire act of signing an executive order to stop family separations at the border was just that—an “act.”

Advertisement

The separations got ramped up at the border because arrests got ramped up at the border. Remember the new “zero tolerance” policy?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions basically issued a memo to his staff April 6, telling them to increase criminal prosecutions of people found to be crossing over into the United States without proper documentation.

That resulted in an increase in the number of arrests at the border, and for those adults who had children in tow, their children were taken into “protective” custody.

Advertisement

This wasn’t a law. It was a memo from the U.S. attorney general. Just as easily as Sessions issued the command to increase the arrests, he could have issued the command to stop them.

Your president and his administration basically took children hostage and used them as bargaining chips for whatever legislation they were trying to slip by us. They didn’t expect the issue to blow up in their faces like this, and they didn’t have the PR stamina to spin away the optics that are already out there.

So, here comes your president and his big giant pen. He made the grand gesture of signing an executive order, saying families should not be separated. He acts like he is doing something heroic and he hasn’t done a bitch-ass thing.

Advertisement

He manufactured what turned into a human rights disaster ], and he comes in to “fix” it in a truly dramatic fashion.

It makes for great headlines, great tweets and great TV.

Meanwhile, what about the damage that has already been done to the children who were already taken from their families? What is he doing to remedy that? And what about reuniting children with their parents? Is that even being addressed?

Advertisement

The “zero tolerance” policy is still in place. The executive order reads that “alien families” will be detained “together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources.” It’s just vague enough to leave wiggle room.

The problem is not solved. Trump hasn’t fixed anything.

All he has done is found a new way to prop himself up to look like the hero in this particular episode of the reality-TV show in which most of us are unwillingly participating.

Advertisement

Your president is a stunt queen who manufactures drama so he can look like a hero when he “fixes” it.

Munchausen syndrome by proxy. It’s what’s for dinner, America.