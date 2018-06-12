Screenshot: ABC Action News

Looks like this Becky’s beauty is definitely only skin-deep. An unidentified woman was captured on video going on an offensive, racist rant at a Hillsborough County, Fla., nail salon.

“If they don’t understand the language, they should go back to their own country period,” the woman is heard saying in the video that has spread like wildfire across Facebook, according to ABC Action News.

“You sound nasty, your language sounds nasty. It actually sounds like you were born out of a fucking hermit crab,” the woman adds, continuing to berate the nail technician who is doing her manicure.

“If I wanna go to a nail salon, I want them to talk English so they can understand when I want a goddamn top coat,” the lady continues.

The owner of Bali Nail Spa in Lutz, Fla., Karen Vu, can be seen on video politely trying to calm the irate Beckzilla down. Vu told the news station that the woman is a regular who sometimes acts unpredictably.

Vu said she felt bad for the woman, as well as bad for the other customers whose experience was impacted.

“I don’t mind what she said because she doesn’t have control over her mind,” Vu, who is clearly far too kind, said.

The other nail technicians are also quite forgiving, saying they were not upset by the outburst.

However, the woman who recorded the video wasn’t having it.

“You’re being nasty. You asked my opinion a minute ago and I’m fucking telling it to you, you don’t call them hermit crabs,” the woman holding the camera is heard saying in the video footage before she puts her phone down and approaches the lady.

Since the incident, the salon has received an outpouring of support. After watching the video on Facebook, one individual, Jennifer Verge, actually drove 30 minutes to give the nail technician the tip he never received.

“I just wanted to come over here, tell them they don’t deserve to be treated the way that they were from that lady or for anyone else for that matter. God just spoke to me and told me to bring him what he didn’t get from the lady because he got gypped [sigh ... why ruin a perfectly good gesture with this word] when he’s supposed to be paid for the work that he did and that’s unacceptable,” Verge said.

Action News tried to reach out to the woman involved, but I imagine, like most people caught in a racist rant, she seems to have gone into hiding ... well, at least until the internet exposes her.