Hulu’s Black History Month series Your Attention Please is returning for Season 3, and The Root has an exclusive look at the premiere.



Beginning Feb. 1, the four episodes debut every day, with all of them available on Feb. 4.

Hosted by Craig Robinson from “the secret mountain lair known as the Fortress of Blackness,” Your Attention Please “takes us on a visual journey into the lives, ideas, and purpose of a diverse group of Black innovators and creators who are leaving their mark on the world.”

This clip from Episode 1 features a look at the journey of NASCAR pit crew member Brehanna Daniels.



For those unfamiliar with NASCAR, the pit crew is almost more essential to winning than a driver. A good crew can be the difference between leading or finding yourself in the middle of the pack.

It’s rare to see women on pit crews, let alone a Black woman. Daniels is breaking barriers that no one thought would ever change.

In addition to Daniels, the all female first episode also includes an animated short on celebrity dog groomer Ashley Ann and a segment about ice cream scientist Dr. Maya Warren.

We’re gonna need to know how you become an ice cream scientist, because that job sounds awesome.

Moving into Your Attention Please Season 3 Episode 2, the series chronicles “Down North Pizza, a Philly pizza shop that exclusively hires the formerly incarcerated,” professional bull rider and cowboy Ezekiel Mitchell and Symone Baptiste’s comedy short “about a woman who discovers a beetle in her apartment and becomes unhinged.”

The third episode brings the first hybrid animation short, which introduces entomologist, bee-saver, and musician Dr. Sammy. There are also segments on “Samantha Josaphat, the 397th Black woman to become a licensed architect, and Keturah Bobo, artist and children’s book illustrator.”

In the season finale we get to watch potter Kristina Batiste at the wheel, “a new short film by Casiano Hamer about conflicting identity and family drama,” then “jump out of a plane with adventure athlete and diversity champion Danielle Williams.”

Your Attention Please Season 3 wraps up with a Craig Robinson keyboard jam session.

If you need to catch up, Your Attention Please is available on Hulu, with Season 3 premiering Feb. 1.