Though former President Donald Trump may have officially been arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all 37 criminal counts related to his mishandling of sensitive national secrets, documentation and an alleged cover-up, he does have at least one person on his side who’s apparently looking out for him: OJ Simpson.

In a video posted to Twitter over the weekend, the former professional football player gave his two cents about how Trump’s lawyers have been handling his situation and offered some advice “from some of the greatest legal minds of our generation.”

“Scrolling TV today, some things jump right out. One is ‘The Donald’ waving what is supposedly secret documents and even admitting that they weren’t declassified,” Simpson said in part. “I don’t know if it was bluster or not. All I know is that cannot help him.”

He continued: “I’ma share some advice that I got from some of the greatest legal minds of our generation, of my lifetime. F. Lee Bailey, Alan Dershowitz, Johnnie Cochran, Bob Shapiro, of the great Barry Sheck and Peter Neufeld, Malcolm LaVergne in Vegas… The one thing they all told me, and stressed to me: ‘do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case.’ My point is, I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him. If they’re not, they should be fired, and he should sue ’em.”

Now I’m not sure who exactly thought it would be a good idea for OJ Simpson of all people to lend out friendly legal advice to the likes of Donald Trump. But when I find out who it was, I’m gonna have a lot of questions to ask starting with: why? Just why? As a matter of fact, that’s probably the most important question I could ask, so we’ll leave it at that.