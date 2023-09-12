Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Movies

You'll Never Guess Who Almost Starred in Jordan Peele's Get Out

'I was so salty I didn't get it that I didn't even go see it in the theater when it was poppin',' Kid Cudi said in part.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema &amp; Television on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison for Critics Choice Association (Getty Images)

You know those episodes in cartoons where they’d show how differently a character’s life would turn out had they made one different decision? Well, I’m now having similar thoughts thanks to rapper Kid Cudi who recently revealed he missed out on nabbing the lead role in Jordan Peele’s 2017 Oscar-winning film Get Out.

Watch
Jon Basíl Tequila Is Not Your Average Spirit & It's Co-founder Adamant About That | Securing the Bag: Part 1
Winged Eyeliner: 3 Easy Ways To Achieve The Iconic Look
September 1, 2023
LaKeith Stanfield In The Supernatural Horror Series, The Changeling: Our TV Pick This Week
September 1, 2023

This revelation came over the weekend during an #AskScott session on Twitter, where the Entergalactic creator regularly answers fan questions. After being questioned if there was one film role he wishes he would’ve gotten, the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper responded:

“I wish I got Get Out. I auditioned and Jordan was impressed and I thought I ate that shit up. I was so salty I didn’t get it that I didn’t even go see it in the theater when it was poppin’. I watched it a year later at home, [I was] pissed about that. I was sick haha but to be real, Daniel [Kaluuya] was the best choice he’s a master and did a phenomenal job.”

Advertisement

Wow, I can’t lie—I would’ve loved to go to an alternate universe or timeline to see what Get Out would have looked like had Cudi (legal name Scott Mescudi) gotten the role. I mean, he’s already a respected musician and a critically acclaimed creator thanks to his own 2022 Netflix film, Entergalactic. I wonder if landing this role would’ve jump started the creation of that and steered him into more acting and TV/film creation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

I also wonder what this would’ve meant for Kaluuya, whose star undoubtedly rose even the more after his Academy Award-nominated performance in the film. But like the saying goes, ‘what’s yours will never pass you by.’ So maybe things worked out for the best for everyone.