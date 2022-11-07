Part of the journey is the end, and the end for Kid Cudi is near.

Over the weekend, the Cleveland rapper took to social media to share that he has one more album left to make in his current contract with Republic Records. While it’s not set to come out until 2024, he said the project is for fans who have been with him from the beginning.

In a tweet he wrote, “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more. Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

He continued, “This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long. This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”

Cudi previously has been open about walking away from the music industry and exploring other ventures. In an interview with Zane Lowe in September, he said, “I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do. And I do not see me never making music. I’ll always fuck around in the studio, or make something here and there. But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire.”

He continued, “I have so many other things I want to invest my time into… I really want to spend more time with my daughter. You know what I’m saying? We’ve been kicking it a lot lately and I’ve been having more time and it’s good. She’s growing up, our relationship is super tight. It’s what I always dreamed of.”

Over the last decade, I have not been a huge fan of the music Scott Miscudi has been releasing. There have been songs I have enjoyed and some of his albums have had moments, but I just don’t think he’s met the high standard he set early in his career.

His debut mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi, is a classic mixtape that I still love to this day. His debut album, Man On the Moon, is one of the greatest and most influential rap albums of the century. But since then, he hasn’t reached that level of quality.

Don’t get me wrong, KIDS SEE GHOSTS is excellent, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ is fine and his latest album, Entergalctic, was a solid release and worked beautifully with the Netflix special of the same name. But overall, I haven’t been impressed in a long time.

If this mystery 2024 album is indeed Cudi’s last hurrah, I hope it’s something I’ll love.