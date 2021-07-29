White folks and hoteps listen up: You aren’t courageous or a patriot or an abolitionist because you don’t wear a mask; you’re just a maskhole. And now the Capitol Police are going to arrest your ass.



Advertisement

That’s right, congressional aides and visitors to the House side of the Capitol, you are on notice. If you come to the Capitol and don’t want to wear a mask, you will be warned that you need to put one on. If you fail to comply, you will be arrested.



This isn’t me talking, this is coming from the head of the U.S. Capitol Police, who announced the rule this week.



From the Hill:



In a Wednesday letter to his officer corps, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger ordered that they enforce the new mask guidelines across the Capitol complex. Those new rules, installed by the Capitol physician earlier in the week, include a mask mandate on the House side of the Capitol and all House office buildings. The new policy has been hammered by House Republicans, who say it’s merely an effort by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to exert control over half of the Capitol. Still, she has law enforcement now on her side. “If a visitor or staff member fails to wear a mask after a request is made to do so, the visitor or staff shall be denied entry to the House Office Buildings or House-side of the U.S. Capitol,” Manger wrote in his letter. “Any person who fails to either comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry.”

Sadly, Congress members will be held to the same standard, but not the same punishment. So People like Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), a true maskhole, won’t be arrested:

Advertisement

Instead, the Capitol Police will keep notes of repeat offenders and give that list to the House sergeant at arms, the Hill reports.



Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been fighting for some time to get her Republican colleagues to fucking wear masks over their filthy mouths. And, of course, they’ve turned this into a battle about civil liberties, which is hilarious since they are the same party that has no problem telling a woman what to do with her womb.



Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending even “vaccinated people wear masks indoors in certain regions to combat the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spiking across the country.”



“That’s the purview of the Capitol physician ... the mandate from him. I have nothing to say about that except we honor it,” Pelosi said Wednesday, the Hill reports.



Advertisement



