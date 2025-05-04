Entertainment

Yikes! You'll Never Believe This Scary Moment Between Kai Cenat and a Super Fan

The popular Twitch streamer is known for sharing personal moments with his followers. But this new revelation was a complete surprise to his fans!

Shanelle Genai
Kai Cenat arrives at 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025 in Oakland, California.
Photo: Miikka Skaffari (Getty Images)

Kai Cenat may be a beloved internet personality, but that doesn’t mean some fans can’t take their love and admiration too far. And sadly, the popular streamer recently had to learn that lesson the hard way and now he’s opening up about it.

Talking to his followers on a recent Twitch stream earlier this week, Cenat recounted a scary incident he experienced between him and a fan. Though what he detailed may seem hard to believe, the young star revealed that one of his supporters broke into his home once and startled him so bad—he almost grabbed his gun for protection.

“Chat, I never told y’all this. Imagine you sleep… Gang, I woke up to a n*gga looking over me saying, ‘Kai, what’s up, bro? How you doing, bro?’ Word on my mother, I almost clapped him, but God was with me, n*gga.”

He went on to say that the person was about a 17-years-old and had a variety of snacks in a bag like an Arizona tea, grapes, a strawberry shortcake, and some CapriSun drinks to deliver to him personally.

“Chat I really woke up to somebody in my room, gang,” he said in disbelief. Thankfully, the encounter ended without injury but some folks on X/Twitter are skeptical that the ordeal happened in the first place.

“How you have security but still get ya shit broken into? i call cap,” wrote one user in response to the video.

“And instead of calling the cops, he probably vlogged it. Y’all treat trauma like content now,” said another.

“With all the security and cameras you got? I doubt it,” one other user said.

Added another, “Aint no way this real.”