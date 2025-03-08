Wait, Kai Cenat Called Kevin Hart ...What? Here's The Tea

While it seemed Kevin Hart and popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat had a good working relationship, a new interview appears to suggest otherwise. And we’ve got all the tea on it!

As we previously told you, the two men combined forces back in June 2024 when the “Night School” star appeared on Cenat’s livestream. The hilarity that ensued and the surprise guests that appeared—namely social media comedian Druski and LeBron James (through a FaceTime call)— made the stream break the Twitch North American record for viewership with “712,600 peak concurrent viewers” and 4.95 million unique viewers across 11.5 hours.

So you would think after reaching that feat, all would be smooth between the duo, right? Well, it was until Cenat appeared on “First Take” with sports pundit Stephen A. Smith on Thursday and subsequently got into a war of words and thoughts when Smith argued that Cenat’s basketball skills was comparable to that of Hart’s.

“Kevin Hart? You just compared me to that little leprechaun? Kevin Hart, are you serious? Cenat asked incredulously. “Kevin...it’s past his time, OK? He can’t hoop for real no more.”

Naturally, in the moments after the interview’s taping, the clip went viral on social media which prompted TMZ to catch up with Hart to ask about his take on it all.

Running into him in New York City on Friday, TMZ asked the “Think Like A Man” star for his thoughts on Cenat’s comments. While he initially said he thought the Cenat was “dope as hell,” Hart changed his tune after learning the streamer called him a leprechaun to Smith and responded in jest.

“You tell Cenat I said ‘go f*ck yourself,” he said before laughing and exiting into a car.

Whew, OK! Crisis averted and thank God it has. I think we’ve all had enough beefs to last a lifetime at this point.