Beverly Johnson Reflects On Naomi Sims Encouraging Words, 50 Years Since Gracing Vogue Cover
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Yikes! The Worst Black Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Fashion

Yikes! The Worst Black Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Met Gala 2025: Though folks like Zendaya tend to slay, some Black celebs have missed the mark at the popular annual event. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A$AP Rocky attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
A$AP Rocky attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

When it comes to shutting down the Met Gala carpet, nobody does it quite like our favorite Black celebrities and we know this year’s event on May 5 will be no exception.

Advertisement

However, if we’re honest, even some of our faves have had an occasional fashion flop. While we love them dearly, not every look has been a hit. From showing up not on theme to unhinged accessories, there have been some red carpet moments that left us truly scratching our heads. And though we live for a daring fashion risk, sometimes the looks make us want to call the fashion police ASAP.

So it’s in that vein and in anticipation of this year’s Met Gala that we thought it’d be fitting to take a look back at some of the worst and outrageous looks. Whether it was Pharrell Williams and his wife showing up in questionable attires or A$AP Rocky popping out with that Captain Crunch-looking cape—these are the looks that missed the mark but definitely kept us entertained.

So buckle up, because we’re about to take a un-stylish stroll down memory lane.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Ciara, 2021

Ciara, 2021

Ciara attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Ciara attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Ciara, we get it girl...your hubby is an amazing football player and football is a beloved American sport. But this look was just an all-around no.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Megan Thee Stallion, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: In America: An Anthology of Fashion

We don’t know which part of this dress on Megan Thee Stallion we dislike more: the angel wings on the shoulders or the mesh mid-part that absolutely does not match her skin tone. You really do hate to see it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Lupita Nyong’o, 2014

Lupita Nyong’o, 2014

Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.
Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.
Photo: Andrew H. Walker (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Charles James: Beyond Fashion

This look on Lupita Nyong’o really screams flapper gone bad. And we don’t mean that in a good way.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

A$AP Rocky, 2021

A$AP Rocky, 2021

A$AP Rocky attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
A$AP Rocky attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

You would think A$AP Rocky had a meeting with the head of marketing over at Captain Crunch cereal and their grandmother’s couch cushions for this look. Oh, the questions we have.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Beyonce, 2016

Beyonce, 2016

Beyonce attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.
Beyonce attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

One thing about Beyonce, she rarely misses. But in this instance and with this latex and with this wig pushed a bit too far back—it’s a total one.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Pharrell Williams, 2017

Pharrell Williams, 2017

Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo For US Weekly (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between

From Pharrell’s ripped jeans and those “will they, won’t they” cuffs at the bottom to his wife’s whatever-you-want-to-call-it fit, it’s clear their collective look truly has a lot going on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Janelle Monae, 2023

Janelle Monae, 2023

Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo for Karl Lagerfeld (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Though we’ve come to expect eclectic style from someone like Janelle Monae, and while the homage to Karl Lagerfield is noted, this look just isn’t hitting all the right notes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Serena Williams, 2021

Serena Williams, 2021

Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: China: Through The Looking Glass

Author’s note: Okay, so maybe my personal aversion for anything with stars on it had a lot to do with putting Serena Williams on this list. But let’s all be realistic here: stars or not, this isn’t a serve for her.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Lil Nas X, 2021

Lil Nas X, 2021

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: China: Through The Looking Glass

To his credit, this outfit does give the very best of Macy’s Friends and Family sale on comforters and bedding. While it isn’t a hit on the fashion front, it does look like it could make for plush and comfy sleeping.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Rihanna, 2023

Rihanna, 2023

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Much like Beyoncé, Rihanna can rarely do any wrong. But showing up looking like a wedding bouquet with those shades is anything but right.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Tessa Thompson, 2024

Tessa Thompson, 2024

Tessa Thompson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Tessa Thompson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

For someone as gorgeous as Tessa Thompson, this look didn’t do well to play up on her beauty at all. Like, AT ALL. And it’s a damn shame.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Solange Knowles, 2015

Solange Knowles, 2015

Solange attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Solange attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Photo: Larry Busacca (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: China: Through The Looking Glass

Does anyone remember CDs? Yes, like the ones you used to buy from the stores and play on the boomboxes?? Yeah, that’s what Solange’s look reminds us of.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Ariana DeBose, 2023

Ariana DeBose, 2023

Ariana DeBose attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Ariana DeBose attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Sad to say, but Ariana DeBose did not do the thing when she showed up in this chartreuse ensemble.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Nicki Minaj, 2022

Nicki Minaj, 2022

Nicki Minaj attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Nicki Minaj attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Met Gala Theme: In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Nicki Minja may be the queen of rap but she unfortunately was not the queen of the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The feathers, the dots, the giant belt buckle —this was a choice in the most un-flattering way possible.

Advertisement

16 / 16