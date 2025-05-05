Yikes! The Worst Black Met Gala Looks Over the Years

When it comes to shutting down the Met Gala carpet, nobody does it quite like our favorite Black celebrities and we know this year’s event on May 5 will be no exception.

However, if we’re honest, even some of our faves have had an occasional fashion flop. While we love them dearly, not every look has been a hit. From showing up not on theme to unhinged accessories, there have been some red carpet moments that left us truly scratching our heads. And though we live for a daring fashion risk, sometimes the looks make us want to call the fashion police ASAP.

So it’s in that vein and in anticipation of this year’s Met Gala that we thought it’d be fitting to take a look back at some of the worst and outrageous looks. Whether it was Pharrell Williams and his wife showing up in questionable attires or A$AP Rocky popping out with that Captain Crunch-looking cape—these are the looks that missed the mark but definitely kept us entertained.

So buckle up, because we’re about to take a un-stylish stroll down memory lane.