Fashion Icon Wisdom Kaye Didn't Get a Met Gala Invite and People are Pissed

Wisdom Kaye remains one of the most followed and powerful Black influencers in the fashion space, yet it seems unlikely he will attend the Met Gala this year. Despite attending last year and truly breaking the mold when it comes to influencing in the fashion space, he has shared multiple times on his social media platforms that he has not been invited to attend this year’s Costume Institute’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



The news is shocking to fans of Kaye’s, as this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” stands to be a historic night this year, focusing on Black history and the culture of Dandyism. This seems like the year of all years for Kaye, one of, if not the most powerful, Black influencers in the fashion space, to attend.

Who is Wisdom Kaye, and what is really behind the question mark hovering over whether or not he will attend the Met Gala?

The Best Dressed Guy on TikTok

Kaye began posting on TikTok in January 2020, sharing his stylish outfits leaning into fashion trends and looks from eras gone by, specifically the 1970s. “There is something I love about looking like I am from a different period,” he told Vogue in July of 2020. “I think it stems from my love for surrealism—the juxtaposition of the contemporary world against the classic ’70s aesthetic just sits right with me.”

In nearly 7 months, he collected 2 million followers on the app, completely blowing up while the app also took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vogue went so far as to refer to him as the “best-dressed guy” on the app at the time.

Success and New Career Heights

Since first finding success on TikTok, Kaye’s career has continued to flourish. He went on to sign with IMG, one of the biggest fashion companies in media. Since signing, he’s worked with some of the biggest brands in the game like Gucci, Dior and Coach, and even appeared on Forbes 30 Under 30.

He attended the Met Gala in 2024, wearing a red ensemble that broke the internet and appeared on various best-dressed lists of the night.

Will He Be at the Met Gala in 2025?

While the 2025 Met Gala is nearly here, the question remains as to whether or not Kaye will attend, as he explained through his social media, as of right now, he has not been invited. Naturally, the internet is confused about this, but Kaye took to social media to explain the situation and why he may not be there this year.

“The only reason I went last year is because literally TikTok bought a table,” he explained in a video he uploaded to the platform last month. “He went on to say that while he has a foot in the fashion and entertainment industry, he considers the Met Gala an “A list” event. “Had TikTok not had a table, I would not have been at the Met Gala last year.”

So for clarity, it is not as if he was personally invited last year, and that invite was not extended this year. In actuality, he was never personally invited last year. Still, that has not stopped the internet and his scores of fans from advocating for his inclusion in this year’s event, something that could very well still happen.

The Internet Has Thoughts

Fans have taken to various social media sites with their frustration regarding the situation, still holding out hope for Kaye’s inclusion. One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “If Wisdom Kaye isn’t at the Met Gala I’m gonna SCREAM.”

Another shared similar sentiments, writing, “As a fashion collective and with this year’s met gala theme on TAILORING BLACK STYLE; what are we doing by not having Wisdom Kaye present??? Something in the water ain’t clean and I.”

Users also took to TikTok to speak to the issue as well, with fans saying, “get that man on the carpet!”

Time will tell whether or not Kaye scores an invite and gets to grace that carpet.