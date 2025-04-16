Yikes! Indiana Man’s Night Goes Tragically Left After His 'Date' Allegedly Reveals Her True Motive...

A young Indiana father never returned home from his date earlier this year. Police say the woman he treated to a night out had other plans that resulted in a serious tragedy. However, there’s even another twist to this incident the cops didn’t see coming.

A new suspect was charged on April 14 in connection to the tragic January incident. Police say 25-year-old Jarrell Pryor messaged 19-year-old Alexis Hawkins, “When u free?” hours earlier. An arrest affidavit says the two planned to go on a date that evening.

However, while sitting in his car near 49th and Primrose, just a few blocks away from the State Fairgrounds, Pryor and Hawkins were ambushed, per FOX 59 News. Police say he was shot to death but Hawkins survived.

However, upon the investigation into his killing, police found that Hawkins’ survival might have been on purpose, suspecting she had a hand in the shooting, the report says. While the two were discussing the date details, police say Hawkins Instagram messaged another man, 18-year-old Brian Winston Jr., conspiring to rob Pryor.

That’s not the only twist. Police say Hawkins and Winston weren’t just alleged conspirators, they were in a whole relationship.

Police say their investigators also found searches on Hawkins’ devices for local news or shootings and also saw messages from her asking for a ride from the location where the incident occurred, per the report. She was questioned by police in February but denied having involvement.

Instead, police say she told them there was “no weapon to say I did anything” and argued her fingerprints weren’t on anything. Regardless of her argument, the report says she was subsequently arrested and charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

It wasn’t until now that her alleged sidekick, Winston, was charged with murder, felony murder as well as robbery. The two are being held in Marion County Jail without bond, per Law&Crime.

Despite progress being made in the case, Pryor’s family is left grieving their loved one, a loving father who left behind a 3-year-old daughter. To them, no prosecution will right this wrong.

“I mean no justice will ever cure my broken heart. It will not ever bring my baby back,” said Tamekia Wiley, Pryor’s mother, via FOX 59 News.

“It really doesn’t matter if they spend the rest of their lives in jail. We lost and we have to deal with this pain every day,” said Travis Wiley, Pryor’s father, to reporters.