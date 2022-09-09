As fans not-so-patiently wait for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new collectible LEGO figure is offering a tribute to our fallen king.



According to LEGO, the Marvel Black Panther set features a life-size bust of the hero doing the “Wakanda Forever” salute. The hands are also removable in case you want to display it without the pose.

At 2,961 pieces, this is one that’s going to take some time and patience to assemble. Speaking from personal experience, you can probably get it done in a weekend if you drop everything else and decide to not have a life. Just make sure you keep track of those pieces, because we all know that randomly stepping on one is the absolute worst. You’re also going to need a special place to showcase the bust, as it’s 18 inches tall and 20 inches wide. The good news is it comes with a base and plaque featuring the Black Panther logo.

I know this all sounds awesome and you’re already clearing off a space for T’Challa. However, you should also start saving a few dollars because this bust is priced at $349.99. It will be available on the LEGO website and in stores on Oct. 1.

When major films are about to hit theaters, new toys and action figures can sometimes provide clues to what will be in the movie. With that in mind, I’m wondering if this is just a cool tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s iconic hero or is this a statue that appears in the film?

The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows several characters mourning the loss of T’Challa and contemplating what’s next for the country. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a giant monument to the king somewhere in the film.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released Nov. 11.