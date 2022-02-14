On Monday, longtime co-host of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, made her return to the famous desk following her two-week suspension.



As previously reported by The Root, Goldberg was given that consequence by ABC News President Kim Godwin in an effort to allow her time to “reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” stemming from her statements about the Holocaust in which she inaccurately stated that the tragic event “was not about race.”

Per Deadline, Goldberg explained what her time off was like to her cohosts saying: “I’ve got to tell you, there’s something marvelous about being on a show like this. Because we are The View and this is what we do. And sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could and—it’s five minutes to get in important information about topics and that’s what we try to do every day. I wanna thank everybody who reached out while I was away. And I’m telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, what? Really? OK.’ And it was amazing. I listened to everything everybody had to say, I was very grateful.”

She continued: