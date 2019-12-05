Worst Father Ever Allegedly Abandons Son on the Side of the Highway Over Concerns About His Sexual Orientation

During a week in which future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade made headlines for demonstrating his love and support for his child Zion, on the other end of the spectrum we have Evenaud Julmeus of Haines City, Fla., who did the unthinkable when he allegedly abandoned a boy on the side of a highway after an argument over the child’s sexual orientation.

NBC News reports that a witness contacted the authorities and as a result, Julmeus has been charged with three counts of negligent child abuse without bodily harm.



Advertisement

From NBC News:



Police said the boy, a preteen, was “very upset and crying” and that he said Julmeus was angry because he thought he was gay, according to an affidavit. The two got into an argument about the matter, and Julmeus told the boy to pack a bag and get in the car, which the boy did. Julmeus told the boy that he was taking him to the police department and officers would find a new home for him, the affidavit states. Julmeus stopped along a highway in front of the police station, made the boy get out and then drove away.

“The defendant willingly failed to care for the victim and left him on the side of the road in front of the Police Department with no means to care for himself and without knowing if anyone was at the Police Department,” the affidavit reads. “The defendant made no effort to contact law enforcement or anyone to advise them of the situation.”



The boy has since been returned to his mother, but he didn’t have food, water, money, or a cellphone to contact anyone at the time he was abandoned.



Advertisement

Julmeus was arrested and booked into jail on Monday, however, he has since been released after posting bail, according to NBC News.



There’s a special place in Hell for people like Julmeus, and hopefully, he’ll never be allowed near children again.

