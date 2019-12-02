'Stupidity Is a Part of This World We Live In': Dwyane Wade Isn't Here for Homophobic Trolls Coming for His Son

Artists might be sensitive about their art, but parents are even more protective of their children, and because we live in a world in which people outright refuse to mind their damn business, Dwyane Wade had to pour another nice tall glass of Shut That Shit Up after trolls came for his child, Zion.

Like every other proud parent in the history of ever, Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her friends and family with a heartfelt Thanksgiving post.



“Grateful ❤❤❤ Happy Thanksgiving good people,” she captioned the family photo, which featured her husband Wade, their daughter Kaavia James, and child Zion. “To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking...All praise, gratitude and thankfulness.”

However, some took notice of Zion’s painted nails and crop top and proceeded to stick their nose where it doesn’t belong—which Wade wasn’t having:



“I’ve seen some post-Thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” he tweeted. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so [ I] get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾”

That sound you just heard was a mic drop. But the three-time NBA champion is far from the only one who has Zion’s back.

Earlier this year, Union personally ensured that Zion was surrounded by love and support when she joined them at Pride.

Shoutout to Wade and Union for continuing to demonstrate what true love for your family looks like. If every parent followed suit, we’d all be better for it.

