Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War

Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War

We haven't seen the worst yet, but before we get there, we're looking at the causes and consequences of potential wars.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Known for going on power trips and spewing divisive language, it’s almost impressive how little international conflict and pushback America has seen since President Donald Trump won his second term. But at the exact same time, the president has made it clear it’s either his way or the highway, so with that, it’s time we all prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Just for the record, Trump has already gotten America into a trade war with three of our closet allies: China, Mexico, and Canada. But unfortunately, this isn’t the worst that could happen under the president’s leadership.

The Start of Conflict With China

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Thomas Peter-Pool (Getty Images)

Although the relationship between China and the U.S. hasn’t always been peaches and cream, for decades now, both countries have managed to not only keep the peace but also conduct reliable business with each other. Now, Trump threatens to flip the script after he imposed 10 percent tariffs on Chinese goods in response to growing fentanyl concerns, according to ABC News. His Feb. 1 act was met with China putting their own tariffs on American goods, and ever since then, it’s been up and stuck!

China Says They’re ‘Ready to Fight ‘Till the End’

On Tuesday (March 4), the Chinese embassy wrote on X: “If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.” Trump’s tariffs means Americans will see drastic price increases for plastics, textiles, and computer chips all from China, The Root previously reported. But with China clearly not backing down from a fight, things might get ugly. Let’s remember, both countries have unthinkably massive armies and unspecified amounts of nuclear weapons in their respective arsenals.

If It Goes Down Forreal...

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

If China and America end up putting boots on the ground, U.S. relations would clearly take a hit. Firstly, American students studying in China and Chinese students in America would almost certainly have to return to their original homes. Additionally, two world leaders fighting in front of the entire world could force some countries to begin picking sides. If things get too deep, this conflict has the potential to start a world war or at least another cold war.

The Real Fight is Taiwan

aiwanese military personnel stand in a line during the Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island on July 27, 2022 in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Taiwan military launches a weeklong of live fire drills involving all forces of the military to repel simulated attacks from China
Photo: Annabelle Chih (Getty Images)

While the trade war is reviving tensions between America and China, many experts say the real focus should be on Taiwan, which has driven the two powers apart for years. Trump has said he feels “confident” China will not invade Taiwan during his second term, but imposing tariffs on the Asian country can’t be good for morale. Taiwan has largely maintained its independence from China due to American support, but what happens if Trump just set off a chain of events with his ongoing trade war?

What Are Other Countries Saying?

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool (Getty Images)

When the U.S. gets into war, the economies of practically all other competitive countries in the world are also affected. So with this, it’s safe to say America isn’t the only nation with war on its mind. In fact, Singapore’s prime minister, Lawrence Wong, warned against rising tensions between China and America, who have the largest economies on the globe. According to him, rising tensions between the two would ultimately force other nations to pick a side and would likely push the globe to “the brink of a third world war,” the Straits Times reported.

What Could Happen to Ukraine?

Full argument: Trump-Zelensky White House meeting descends into shouting match

Tensions between Ukraine and America are at an all time high after a visit from the Middle Eastern country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took an uncomfortable turn in the White House. With Ukraine fighting a war against Russia, the U.S. remains its biggest, most reliable, and strongest ally. Without Trump’s help, Ukraine will be in danger... and both presidents know this.

How Does Russia Fit in All of This?

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Hesham Elsherif (Getty Images)

Trump now finds himself in the middle of either supporting Ukraine’s fight for democracy or flat out complying with Russia’s wishes. The MAGA president has been criticized in the past for his dangerously close relationship with Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, and many wonder if the war with Ukraine would be the perfect time for Putin and Trump to team up officially.

Trump Goes Tough on Russia

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Chris McGrath (Getty Images)

But not so fast, on Friday (March 7), Trump said he’s “strongly considering” imposing sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace deal is reached, according to CBS News. In the past, Putin has repeatedly broken ceasefire agreements with Zelenskyy, and although Trump said he trusts Putin won’t pull the same move under his leadership, can we really be sure of anything?

War With Russia

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Chris McGrath (Getty Images)

If the U.S. gets into war with Russia, it would likely reflect the events of the Cold War, which spanned 45 years. Although it seems relations between the two powers are at ease for now, with Tump considering tariffs against the European nation, things could quickly take a turn. And if Russia refuses to obey any future ceasefire agreement facilitated by the U.S., military and/or economic action will more than likely be taken.

America’s Deep History with War in the Middle East

The Reality of the US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

U.S. involvement in Middle East conflicts have forced us into more wars than imaginable. From the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq all the way back to the Persian Gulf War, it seems America just can’t help but to get involved.

Trump Gives a ‘Last Warning’

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Amir Levy (Getty Images)

Now, with tensions and violence on a steady rise between Gaza and Israel, the U.S. has made its stance clear. Trump has now given Hamas, the terrorist organization founded in the Gaza strip, a “last warning.” On the president’s favorite social media platform, Truth Social, he wrote, “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

Middle East War’s Impact on Americans

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

What this means, however, is the country could send U.S. troops to assist with his plan. If that’s the case, we’d be in yet another war in the Middle East, and gas prices would be guarantied to go up for everyday Americans.

What Would Life Look Like For Everyday People?

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Brendan Smialowski (Getty Images)

History tells us with every war the country enters, there’s always some form of internal resistance from frustrated American citizens. U.S. involvement in Vietnam empowered the rise of the Hippie Movement of the ‘70s; war in Afghanistan and Iraq led to nationwide protests and criticism of then President George W. Bush; and let’s not even talk about the internal unrest during the Civil War. If the U.S. finds itself in yet another war, you can expect backlash to be taken directly to the streets, as Americans know how to do best.

War’s Effect on the Economy

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Most people would agree the negatives of war outweigh the positives. Speaking of the economy, however, widespread damage to infrastructure, the ultimate reduction of the work force, fueling inflation, shortage of goods, and an overall dip in morale will likely disrupt the economy severely. This would be on top of ongoing inflation, concerns of Bird Flu, and racial and political divides within the nation.

So What Does This All Mean??

Image for article titled Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

So to sum it all up: any potential war with the U.S. will be a bad idea. The country is fragile as it is, and with an already divided population, Trump’s approval rating would likely go down if war starts knocking at our doorstep. So for everyone’s sake, let’s try to keep the peace!

