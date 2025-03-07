Worst Case Scenarios if Trump Gets America Into War

Known for going on power trips and spewing divisive language, it’s almost impressive how little international conflict and pushback America has seen since President Donald Trump won his second term. But at the exact same time, the president has made it clear it’s either his way or the highway, so with that, it’s time we all prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Just for the record, Trump has already gotten America into a trade war with three of our closet allies: China, Mexico, and Canada. But unfortunately, this isn’t the worst that could happen under the president’s leadership.