World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Clowning Trump, and Princess Anne Is a Real One

World leaders and a fussy baby who keeps telling everyone he won the popular vote are in London for the NATO summit. Unfortunately for America, our representative is a failed businessman- turned- reality TV host who can’t stop whining.



Basically, he’s a national embarrassment on a global stage, like a kid that keeps yelling “pee-pee” and “boo-boo” inside the grocery store without warning; you can only hide him for so long until everyone notices and your face turns red.



Well, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on a hot mic clowning America’s racist uncle for his long press conferences during a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.



From the Daily Beast:



In video footage posted by the CBC, Trudeau is heard seemingly referring to Trump’s news conferences earlier that day. “Is that why you were late?” Johnson asks the small group, including Macron and Trudeau. “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau says, before the group’s conversation is drowned out by other noises in the room. “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau says later on in the clip. World leaders were at the London palace for the NATO summit, and Trump met with both Trudeau and Macron on Tuesday before reporters.

And because Trump couldn’t handle the moment like a professional, when asked about the candid comments caught on tape, the president of the United States called the Canadian prime minister “two-faced,” which is hilarious when you think about the last time you heard someone use the term “two-faced.”

But the real hero, the one who is really “bout it, bout it” has proven to be Princess Anne, who not only refused to join the royal greeting lineup to shake the president’s KFC-stained hand but hit a shoulder shrug so cold that it can only be compared to Michael Jordan’s infamous shoulder shrug after hitting six threes in the first half of the 1992 NBA Finals.

I stan Princess Anne. We should all be a little more like Princess Anne today.