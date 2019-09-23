Screenshot: CNN

Kenesha Antoine never got to tell the love of her life her answer. After an underwater proposal from her boyfriend went awry, Antoine is now mourning the loss of the man she had called her “angel” and “soul.”

She and her boyfriend, Steven Webber, were vacationing in Tanzania when Webber attempted the daring proposal. As Antoine wrote in a Facebook post published last Friday, Weber went all out: The pair had been staying at an underwater cabin on Pemba Island. On the third day of their vacation, Webber, donning goggles and flippers, swam up to the cabin window to deliver an important message to Antoine.

“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you,” the paper read. “But…everything I love about you, I love more every day!”

Antoine giggled as she recorded Webber, who flipped the paper over and pressed it against the window.

“Will you marry me?” the paper read. Webber fished into his trunks to pull out an engagement ring, then swam up toward the surface of the water.

The proposal was the last she saw of him.

Not long after he swam up, the BBC reports, staff at the Manta Hotel, where the couple was staying, were alerted to a “problem in the water.” The hotel confirmed Webber’s death over the weekend and the CEO of Manta Resort, Matthew Sau, told the BBC that “everyone is shaken to the core.”



The circumstances of Webber’s death, which authorities in Zanzibar are currently investigating, are still unclear. Webber’s sister, Mandy Hoffman, told CNN, “We know he drowned but we don’t know the circumstances surrounding that.”

“He dove down to propose but never came up,” she added. According to Hoffman, the family hadn’t spoken with local investigators as of Sunday.

Antoine’s video of Webber’s proposal appears to be the last images taken of him while he was alive. In her tribute to him, Antoine channeled his humor.

“Knowing him, always quick with an off-color joke, he’s probably entertaining someone with a story about how he royally screwed up that proposal and died while being extra,” she wrote.

She also said she would take solace in their last days together and in the “bucket list [experiences]” they shared.

“We both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together,” she wrote, pledging to “carry the blessing of the love we shared” with her forever.

“I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next...I love you so much, and I always will.”