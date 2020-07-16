The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Politics

Will Whoever Left Their Crazy Racist Uncle in the White House, Come Get Him. He’s Tweeting Again

crocketts
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:Trump
TrumpJoe Bidenpresidentfearespionagebaby goattwittertweets
43
1
Illustration for article titled Will Whoever Left Their Crazy Racist Uncle in the White House, Come Get Him. He’s Tweeting Again
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

The president of people who believe that ketchup is spicy knows that barring Russian interference, a Twitter hack or some other form of espionage, his best chance to stay in the White House is to use Twitter to create fear and pandemonium, so he is doing just that.

Advertisement

Around noon Wednesday, before the president punched a baby goat (which I believe is called a goatee) in the face and directly before he cracked and ate an ostrich egg raw, he reportedly tweeted that “Joe Biden and the Radical Left want to Abolish Police, Abolish ICE, Abolish Bail, Abolish Suburbs, Abolish the 2nd Amendment – and Abolish the American Way of Life.” I say “reportedly” because the words are all spelled correctly, the comma placement seems to be OK and there is no overuse of exclamation marks, which is usually a dead giveaway that the tweet has, in fact, been written by Trump. There are the random capitalizations of “Police,” “Bail,” etc. so I must say “reportedly.”

And because Trump is nothing if not a racist dog whistle who turns out to be a racist sheet cake, he ended his tweet with the ominous: “No one will be SAFE in Joe Biden’s America!”

Advertisement

Bitch, no one is safe now. Not even white people, whom Trump adores.

Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley delivered a similar message on Trump’s OnlyFans site, Fox News.

G/O Media may get a commission
Stock Up With 24 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for $34
Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer (12 or 24 Pack)

“He’ll pop out of his basement every once in a while to say ‘Defund the police!’” Gidley claimed. “Our jobs aren’t safe, families aren’t safe, and our American way of life is not safe ... Joe Biden is waging war on all three.”

In case you are too young to have seen the racist movies of the 1990s like B.A.P.S. or Rocky V, (I have no idea if Rocky V is racist, but I know that no one has seen this so I should be safe) stoking white fear is right out of the racist’s playbook. The next chapter is “Black Men Will Have Sex With Your Sacred White Women.” Be prepared for a Trump tweet that will claim that if Biden is elected, he will make February 11 “Black Penis Day.”

Advertisement

Clearly I’m joking. Or am I?

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Thank You, Nick Cannon

'I'm Incredibly Thankful to be Alive': Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies Previous Reports, Says She Suffered Gunshot Wounds

Pennsylvania Approves Police Reform Bill Requiring Employment Records From Officers Seeking New Jobs

Following Viral Article, More Than 30,000 Call for Release of Black Teen Incarcerated for Not Doing Her Schoolwork

DISCUSSION

Dr Emilio Lizardo

Remember - all that violence that Trump says could happen if Biden becomes president actually is happening while Trump is President.