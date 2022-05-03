Nearly two weeks after Disney and Netflix announced the delay of an upcoming Nat Geo, Will Smith-led docuseries and the cancellation of the sequel film Bright 2, respectively—it looks like plans for yet another one of the King Richard star’s project has been foiled.



On Monday, it was revealed that Smith’s standup comedy series, This Joka, will not be moving forward with a second season on Roku. According to Deadline, the series found a new home in the streaming platform after it acquired the now-defunct Quibi. However, this decision apparently has nothing to do with Smith’s now infamous slap incident at this year’s Oscars.

Deadline has more:

Roku is believed to never really have had the option to renew the series, which is produced by Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group. The option to renew lapsed before Roku launched the show, and certainly before the streamer had the chance to analyze its viewing data, meaning that it was unlikely to return for a second season on the platform.

Executive produced by Smith, This Joka featured a “diverse lineup of up-and-coming, established, and legendary comedians to explore the nature of comedy and its unique ability to bring people together.” Guests from the first season included Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estraded, Rell Battle and Daphnique Springs, with special appearances by George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe and Shawn Wasabi.

Additionally, Deadline also notes that Netflix has definitively decided it would not air Smith’s other stand-up comedy series. The popular streamer announced the Fresh Prince would be hosting and executive producing his first ever comedy variety show in June 2021. Now, it appears that show was reportedly never filmed to begin with and will ultimately not be moving forward.