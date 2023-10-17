Will Smith Is Unbothered About Jada Pinkett-Smith's New Book. We All Should Be, Too

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet over the weekend then you’ve probably noticed several excerpts and quotes from Jada Pinkett-Smith’s most interviews with both People and the TODAY Show in promotion for her new book, Worthy.

What you may have also noticed if you went on social media are the myriad of negative reactions the Girls Trip star has received for her revelations, chief among them being that she and hubby Will Smith have been separated since 2016 and that Tupac once proposed to her back in the day. Since then, folks have been raking Jada over the coals for everything from “emasculating” her husband to outright throwing him under the bus and not respecting him in their marriage.

However, it seems folks’ anger may be one-sided as Will himself is unbothered as noted by a recent post to his Instagram. In it, the Fresh Prince can be seen in a video sleeping peacefully on a boat while his voiceover says: “Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere.” The caption? “Notifications off.”

What’s more, in a recent interview with Jay Shetty, Will also shared a message of support for her and new book, as previously reported by The Root.

“I applaud and honor you,” Will wrote to Jada. He adds, “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the authors club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some merlot and take a rest.”

Hmmm. You know what? A glass of merlot and rest may be beneficial to us all, because folks are clearly getting up in arms over nothing. Will and Jada are quite literally living and loving this phase of their lives and have gotten to a place where the truth of their journeys are finally out in the open and they’re OK with comes as a result of it—even it means upsetting the masses now that they’re finally at peace.