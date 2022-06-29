The Human Rights Campaign tracked a record number of 50 violent incidents against transgender people last year, with majority of the victims being Black and Latinx trans women. This year, at least 18 fatalities have been reported so far. That number just increased upon the murder of 28-year-old Brazil Johnson, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.



According to her mother, Bernitha Gildart, Johnson loved poetry, had a passion for cooking and liked playing video games. As a teen, she was a community health promoter for Diverse and Resilient, an LGBT-serving organization. She graduated from high school and college and became an assistant manager at local restaurants. Gildart said Johnson came out as transgender when she was 21 and accepted her transition with open arms.

Then, Johnson’s life was senselessly taken from her. The morning of June 15, she was found shot to death on Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee. No arrests have been made in her killing but the investigation is ongoing, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Police say they haven’t determined the motive of the killing but given the political climate of the country, LGBT lives are being threatened consistently.

“I think it was a hate crime. It’s a nightmare come to life,” Gidlart told Patch Wisconsin.

More from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“Black trans women are women. Our lives matter,” said Elle Halo, an LGBTQ health equity advocate. “Seeking justice and holding community accountable for us matters. Our mental health and healing matters.” In that case, like Johnson’s, the medical examiner’s office, police and some media reports including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel used an incorrect name and pronouns to identify her. “People don’t empathize and connect with our struggles and our trauma, and they also participate in it by doing thing that are anti-trans, by dead-naming, by making jokes and misgendering,” Halo said. “Those things affect an investigation and also make it so that people when they are being predatory believe ... there won’t be consequences for the things that they do, whether it’s something small or something tragic.”

The Human Rights Campaign continues to track data on these cases and the numbers have steadily increased since 2020. We’re near 20 killings and we’re only half way through the year. Plus, the Transgender Homicide Tracker reported 73 percent of gun violence victims are Black trans women.

How many more cases will go cold until they get the justice they deserve?

Johnson’s mother is pushing for a thorough investigation and asked for help from the public to share tips on the case. Brazil will be laid to rest in a private ceremony this week. Gildart began a GoFundMe for help with funeral expenses.

To give any information about Brazil’s murder, contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.