She hasn’t done much in the way of helping to get legislation passed that helps American families. But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made her presence in Washington D.C. known for being an outspoken critic of the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ rights. And now, in an interesting turn of events, it looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband is putting his money where her mouth is, investing in companies that support those movements that his wife has passionately criticized.



According to Business Insider, Perry Greene, the Georgia Rep’s husband, purchased nearly $295,000 worth of stock in companies that support the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ rights. Home Depot, United Parcel Service, Nestlé and Procter & Gamble Company are among the companies that Perry Greene purchased stock in on June 10, according to a disclosure document MTG filed with the U.S. House of Representatives on June 20. Executives from all of the companies have publicly come out in support of key social justice movements. “Black lives matter. They matter to us inside of Nestlé and they matter to us outside of Nestlé,” read a message from its executive leadership team.

In April of 2021, Greene got some serious heat for a tweet where she called Black Lives Matter “the strongest terrorist threat in our county.” And just this month, she called for an end to Pride Month, alleging that the month intended to recognize the impact of the LGBTQ community will end up causing a shortage of straight people. “Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore,” Greene said. “Everyone will be either gay or trans or nonconforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”

For her part, Greene says she does not control the companies included in her investment portfolio. “I have an independent investment advisor that has full discretionary authority on my accounts. I do not direct any trades,” she told Business Insider.