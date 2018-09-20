Photo: Saul Loeb (Getty Images)

The official executive assistant Twitter troll to the troll-in-chief was on his job earlier this week when he tweeted out an image of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in waist-high water.



The funny thing is that the only one lying was the Michelle Williams of Trump family. The photo was shared over 20,000 times on Twitter and eventually found its way to the widow of CNN crew member Douglas Thomas, who was a part of Cooper’s crew and is shown in the photo.

The photo included both men to try and help prove the conspiracy theorists’ point; that the whole story was being made up since the water had risen to Thomas’ knee and Cooper’s waist. The photo implied that Cooper was reporting from Hurricane Florence and many doubters speculated that Cooper was on his knees to make the water appear higher. Yes, the conspiracy theorists also made homophobic comments about Cooper being on his knees because conspiracy theorist are usually always homophobic.

There were only a few problems with the tweet from the U-God of the Trump family. First, the photo was from 10 years ago during Hurricane Ike. Secondly, and more importantly, the picture showing Thomas couldn’t have been recent since he died in 2017.

“No one has to lie to make you or @realDonaldTrump look bad,” she continued, in a now deleted tweet according to The Daily Dot. “You easily do that on your own. Don’t use images of this man who was loved by many and is missed by even more.”

Do you think DJ Kay Gee of the Trump family cares that his tweet was not only misleading but offensive to a woman who lost her husband of 27 years? Of course not. The tweet is still on his page and continues to be spread, fueling the shared belief by the White House that the media is the enemy of the people.

Anderson Cooper had to take eight minutes out his show to address the Spinderella of the Trump family.

Watch Cooper crush the Pras of the Trump’s family decrepit heart below: