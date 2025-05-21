How Black America Can Survive a Country That's More Brutal Than Ever When Our Iconic Leaders are Gone

May 19 would have been the 100th birthday of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, the man most know as Malcolm X. As such, Black folks have reflected on the man and his legacy by going to social media and posting his picture or a favorite quote.

In these fraught days, one post stands out: A speech that Malcolm delivered to young people in Mississippi in 1964.

“One of the first things I think young people, especially nowadays, should learn is how to see for yourself and listen for yourself and think for yourself. Then you can come to an intelligent decision for yourself.”

In this speech, Malcolm is talking to young people because, throughout his life, he had a passion for educating young Black men and women. He understood that it would be their job to continue the fight against white supremacy after he was gone.

If he could look at what is happening today, there is no doubt that Malcolm would feel deep disappointment. Not with the current generation, but instead with those of us who have raised them. There is an entire generation of Black kids who have not been raised to be proud of their culture. Many Black parents were so focused on giving their children a better life that they forgot to teach them Black pride.

What’s worse is that there are no Black leaders for these kids to look up to. Malcolm and Martin Luther King, Jr, so all we have left are Black politicians who are often disingenuous and merely giving talking points that they hope will help further their career.

Then there are the Black celebrities who talk a good game, but cannot be trusted.

We need genuine Black leaders now more than we have in decades. Not politicians who will put on a good show, but people who deeply love Black folks and are willing to boldly and fearlessly tell the truth about what is happening to our community. This is no small task. It will not bring you fame and fortune. It will not get you elected. In fact, it might get you killed.

Blackness is under assault. Those who have vowed to protect and serve are killing us in the streets with impunity. If you look at what is at the top of the billboard charts, it is clear that America loves Black culture. But it feels like this country despises Black people.

We need to teach our kids to be proud of Black culture. To take pride in the things our people have been through and overcome. We must teach them to not blindly seek fame or fortune, but to work for the betterment of all people whose skin is kissed by the sun.

Let the memory of Malcolm X remind us to teach the next generation their history. Because if we don’t do it, no one will.







