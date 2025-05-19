What Malcolm X Would Say About The Trump Presidency

It has undoubtedly been a challenging year for Black people in America. Though the iconic leaders of the past are no longer with us, we can readily surmise their perspectives on contemporary issues. For example, Malcolm X’s incisive critiques of racism and political hypocrisy resonate powerfully with the Trump era. Malcolm X, who would have turned 100, dedicated his life to the fight for Black power and unity, and with strong opinions that apply Trump and his policies. Let’s break it down.

What He’d Say About Black People Who Voted For Trump

While many are choosing to pick sides or stay silent altogether, the late Nebraska born activist would remind you to not to be swayed by either political party. In fact, in his 1964 speech “The Ballot or the Bullet,” delivered at King Solomon Baptist Church in Detroit, he was bold and direct about his opinion on the functionality of oppressive power structures. He even had shocking words for Black people “who were dumb enough” to identify with political parties, declaring those people a “chump, and traitor” to their race.

“The political philosophy of black nationalism only means that the black man should control the politics and the politicians in his own community,” Malcolm stated during the speech. “The time when white people can come in our community and get us to vote for them so that they can be our political leaders and tell us what to do and what not to do is long gone. By the same token, the time when that same white man, knowing that your eyes are too far open, can send another negro into the community, get you and me to support him so he can use him to lead us astray, those days are long gone too.”

Malcolm X’s Take On Trump’s Executive Orders

Trump’s executive orders deemed controversial by many — including restrictions on gender-affirming care, zero-tolerance immigration policies, and the elimination of DEI programs — may be explosive, however Malcolm warned of the “giant political con game” being played to gain people’s trust before the backstabbing really begins. These explosive changes are similar to those Malcolm previously warned of.

“You know how it goes. One of them comes to you and make believe he’s for you. And he’s in cahoots with the other one that’s not for you. Why? Because neither one of them is for you, but they got to make you go with one of them or the other,” he said of Republicans and Democrats.



Malcolm X’s On Rolling Back Our Political Freedoms

Malcolm X — who gained his religious and political journey while behind bars in 1946 — understood all sides of the political landscape. When it comes to a rollback of freedoms, Malcolm would implore you not to rely on Trump, or either party for that matter. In his view, the concept of freedom in America was fleeting for Black people, and urged folks to stay vigilant in the midst of political betrayal by “any means necessary.”



“Nobody can give you freedom. Nobody can give you equality or justice or anything. If you’re a man, you take it,” Malcolm said during a speech in 1964. “We want freedom by any means necessary. We want justice by any means necessary. We want equality by any means necessary.”

Looking back on the powerful voice of Malcolm X, he would likely view the Trump presidency as a reflection of a flawed political system. In today’s climate, Malcolm might have emphasized self-determination, political vigilance and Black unity more than ever.