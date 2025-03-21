You Must be Joking! The Influencer Accused of Killing a Man During a DUI Crash Is Doing What Now??

An Instagram influencer is being called out for what is perceived as a lack of remorse and accountability after she was accused of killing a man during a DUI incident in 2024.

Summer Wheaton of California allegedly crossed a median and crashed head-on into 44-year-old Martin Okeke. According to PEOPLE, a passenger in Okeke’s car was also taken to the hospital. Okeke died in the collision. Wheaton, 33, surrendered to police in Malibu on Feb. 24, and is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

She’s now released after posting a bond, per ABC News. However, Wheaton selling a faith-based planner, complete with monthly devotionals, has social media extremely confused.

After taking a brief hiatus from Instagram after the crash, she reenabled her account, and posted a video how “it’s all falling apart, but somehow it’s the start of something really beautiful.”

In a December 2024 Instagram post, Wheaton, who calls herself a founder, speaker, and wellness advocate on her website, wrote in a caption: “Things aren’t always as they seem🤍,” encouraging followers to hit the “Link in my bio” to purchase the planner she was pictured holding.

“Stay organized, grounded, and inspired with the Template to Life Faith-Based Planner—where intentional living meets unwavering trust in God,” the book’s description read. “Your Path to Purpose Starts Here.”

The planner offers readers plans to help “Gain Clarity on What Truly Matters,” “Reignite Your Relationship with God,” “Turn Your Vision into Actionable Steps,” and “Create a System That Works for You.”

The planner, called the “Template to Life,” also “includes devotionals that inspire reflection and encourage a deeper connection with God. The healthy habit chart and emotional tracker provide space for self-check-ins, nurturing your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. These tools empower you to stay mindful, kind to yourself, and aware of the lessons within your daily routines.”

It’s being sold for $34.99.

“Why are we surrounded by so many narcissists,” wrote one TikTok user in the Daily Mail’s post of Wheaton’s new business venture. A second added how they “wouldn’t be able to even function let alone POST on social media… omg,” while a third penned how she seemingly has “no remorse what so ever.”

“The money she made from those planners should automatically go to the wife and son,” another person suggested, while another said: “There are a LOT of people using their “faith” to sell items.”

“We gotta get rid of social media man it’s ruining the world,” another wrote. “People be so self-absorbed that they disassociate themselves from everything. I wouldn’t have been able to function, but then again I’m a empath,” another social media user declared.