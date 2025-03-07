Oops! How This Comedian Dealt With a Completely Awkward Megan Thee Stallion Red Carpet Interview

One social media influencer is catching heat after a now-viral interview with Megan Thee Stallion didn’t go over well with fans. Hannah Berner, a well-known comedian and podcast host, got a little too carried away after meeting the “Savage” artist, and now she’s walking back her comments and apologizing to Meg.

It all started when Berner and TV personality Paige DeSorbo were slated to interview stars on the red carpet for Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party. There, Megan — real name Megan Pete — joined the two women for what was supposed to be a professional and quick interview. But once DeSorbo began praising the rapper’s music, Berner got carried away.

“I start my day with you and only you,” DeSorbo told Meg about her music. And that’s when Berner added “No, your music has literally made me want— when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.” She continued, saying, “When people are talking sh*t, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!’”

On the surface, Berner’s comments appeared innocent, but fans of Megan were beyond confused. On TikTok, @crystallerae, wrote “Megan never raps about fighting lol.” Another user, @karatherunner, wrote “Meg handled this so well. The micro aggressions were crazy.”

And let’s not forget, Megan has been vocal about her past history with violence. In 2020, she was shot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez in an incident she says still affects her five years later. During the red carpet interview, Megan tried to pivot to a more positive note saying, “You want to throw that fighting sh*t out the window, and you want to get cute and be a bad b***h.”

After the awkward and overly emotional red carpet interview, many brought the matter to Berner’s attention, which ultimately led to her apologizing to the rapper via Instagram. “Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine,” she started. “I love her music and it’s my go to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show. Looking back at the interview, I wish I used any other word except ‘fight’ to describe how her songs impact me.”

Berner continued, “It was a careless choice of words and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention.”

Megan hasn’t responded to the viral interview or Berner’s apology.