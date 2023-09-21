Whopping $1 Billion Lawsuit Hits The Kendrick Johnson Case

The parents of Kendrick Johnson, the Lowndes County High School student who was found dead rolled up in a wrestling mat, are still fighting to know the truth. Their latest move on the chess board was filing a $1 billion lawsuit accusing the agencies involved of fabricating the facts.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are accused of releasing false information about Johnson’s death 10 years ago. Authorities say Johnson was found by classmates in the school gym, stuck upside down in a gym mat. GBI ruled he died of asphyxia in some weird accident, suffocating while trying to retrieve a shoe.

However, the teen’s cause of death later showed he suffered blunt force trauma to the head and other injuries from what seemed like a Taser according to his death certificate and a third autopsy done in 2018. Johnson’s family still believes foul play was involved despite the authorities’ claim that there’s no evidence to support that theory.

“They killed the wrong child, but they got the right parents because we are going to continue to fight for Kendrick,” said Jackie, Johnson’s mother in a press conference.

Read from the civil suit:

KJ’s death was not accidental, and further contentions that the details, evidence, and scientific facts, bring to light the unsavory agreement between the Defendant’s to suppress the truth and deny the Plaintiff justice. The 16-page synopsis by Defendant-Sheriff is rife with false information, logical fallacies, and scientific impossibilities. Defendant-GBI invented a fabricated materially false narrative to cover up for the initial false narrative made public by Defendant-Sheriff. (See Exhibit 6, Exhibit 8, Exhibit 9, Exhibit 10) Sheriff Ashley Paulk knew or should have known producing his patently false 16-page investigation synopsis concerning KJ’s injuries and death was against the law, implicated himself and the agency in a multitude of crimes, and exposed himself and the agency to criminal and civil liability under federal and state fraud and civil rights laws.

The last two people to allegedly see Johnson alive were brothers Brian and Branden Bell. They became the target suspects in the mysterious death but were never handed charges in connection to the case.

Johnson’s parents demand half-a-billion in compensatory damages and another half in punitive damages. They also demand a jury trial on all questions of fact raised in the complaint.