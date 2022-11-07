Whoopi Goldberg is taking her final bow on Twitter, thanks in large part to the chaos that’s ensued and the wayward ways of the app’s new owner, Elon Musk.

The Till star announced her impending departure during Monday’s episode of The View, though she did say she might consider coming back to the bird app once things settle down.

“I’m getting off, I’m getting off today because I just feel because I just feel like it’s so messy,” she explained to her cohosts. “And I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Goldberg has now joined the handful of celebrities and public figures who have decided to end their time on the popular platform. As previously reported by The Root, on Halloween, Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes also shared she’d be leaving the app, aptly writing: “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”

Days before that, multi-Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton also announced her departure in a lengthier tweet, explaining: “Im shocked and appalled at some of the ‘ free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘ free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”

