The Elon Musk Twitter Takeover is continuing to ruffle some feathers, with many users expressing concerns over how his new regime will affect various aspects of the popular bird app. The latest user to express thei r disdain is none other that Bridgerton director and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes sent out a message over the weekend letting her 1.9 million followers know that she wouldn’t be bearing witness to whatever shenanigans the Tesla founder has in store.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” she wrote curtly.

And she’s definitely not alone in her feelings. Before Musk officially acquired Twitter, many Black folks on the app questioned whether or not they would stay around on the app. After his acquisition, that question came to the forefront of conversations online— just ask Bloomberg.

However, as evidenced by the quotes and replies to that article, many users are adamant that they aren’t going anywhere, often citing Black Twitter’s influence on the success of the app.

“The power Black folks built on this app isn’t something to throw away And a crucial part of why *certain people* want to destroy it,” one user wrote. “Keep talking. Keep organizing. Keep building power.”

“I ain’t leaving shit,” added another user. “Black people made Twitter what it is and we aint got no real alternative right now.”

On a personal front, and as someone who has built a community of friends and colleagues on that app, found numerous job opportunities, and been afforded some amazing moments, I, too, am a bit conflicted on whether or not I’ll stay or go. The experience you have on social media is definitely what you make it, but I’d be dumb if I didn’t think that having a new sheriff in Twitter-town couldn’t be an issue moving forward. I’ll eventually figure out what to do soon, but until then, I’mma get these jokes off and continue to leverage it in the best way I can.

If you’re active on Twitter, are you leaving the app now that Elon Musk is running the show? Let us know why in the comments!