Who Says We Can't Wear White After Labor Day? Not These Celebs!

Although it's a fashion faux pas, sometimes you just look too good to care about the rules

Amira Castilla
Photo: Arnold Jerocki / Contributor (Getty Images), Jerritt Clark / Contributor (Getty Images), Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Contributor (Getty Images)

Did you grow up with your granny telling you not to wear white after Labor Day? Where did that even stem from? Well, Vogue says that the fashion rule was made as a way to separate social classes back in the Gilded Age.

Well, if you’re Black then you know that we love popping out in white to an event. So, who cares about the rules when our brown skin looks so gorgeous against white fabrics? Not these celebrities! Here are some of the best fashion moments by Black celebs before and especially after Labor Day. Enjoy!

Viola Davis

Photo: Samir Hussein / Contributor (Getty Images)

Viola Davis wore this jaw-dropping ensemble by Valentino to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Michelle Obama

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Michelle Obama wore this cute, streetwear-inspired fit to her The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times book tour in December 2022. Guilty of white after Labor Day, but looked fabulous doing it!

LeBron James

Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images)

LeBron James showed up to the premiere of the movie Shooting Stars in May 2023 in this all-white suit, paired with some new Nike Air Forces!

Zendaya

Photo: Newspix / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya can do no wrong! She wore this white outfit to the GQ Men of the Year Awards well after Labor day in November 2019.

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo: Bob Levey / Contributor (Getty Images)

Okay, okay. We know this isn’t completely white but we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to post Megan Thee Stallion in these white jeans! She looks stunning in white.

Donald Glover

Photo: Randy Holmes / Contributor (Getty Images)

Donald Glover wore this comfy fit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2022.

Savannah James

Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Is this an angel? No, it’s Savannah James at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2023!

Russell Westbrook

Photo: Vivien Killilea / Contributor (Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook decided to celebrate the Fourth of July in 2023 at the Red White & Bootsy at Nobu in Malibu, California in this all-white casual overall look.

Dwyane Wade

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade showed off his chiseled physique at the 2022 Met Gala while wearing this crispy, white suit!

Chloe Bailey

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Contributor (Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey showed off her curves in this perfectly sculpted white dress for the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade in August 2023.

Diddy

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Diddy stays in a sharp suit! He wore this one to the Billboard Music Awards in 2022.

Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: WWD / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o wore this iconic Calvin Klein pearl dress to the 2015 Academy Awards. Yes, this is the one that allegedly got stolen after the awards.

John Legend

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

John Legend wore this unique twist to the classic suit to his skincare launch in March 2023.

Angela Bassett

Photo: Steven Simione / Stringer (Getty Images)

The angelic Angela Bassett wore this fun look to the AAFCA Awards in March 2023.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

How cute and quirky is this? Tracee Ellis Ross wore this ensemble to the Late Late Show with James Corden. The fashion queen of Hollywood wore this way in November 2022, far after Labor Day.

Lynn Whitfield

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/GA / Contributor (Getty Images)

The legendary Lynn Whitfield strutted her stuff on the carpet for the Black Film Festival in March 2023.

Alton Mason

Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model and actor Alton Mason shut down the 2023 Met Gala in this lacey fit.

Jeremy Pope

Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)

Actor Jeremy Pope simply never misses the assignment! He wore this new take on a suit to the New York Film Festival in October 2022.

