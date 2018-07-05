Photo: Frank Wiese (AP Photo)

Nearly 22 years after he was gunned down on the Las Vegas strip, the mystery of who killed rapper and actor Tupac Shakur still remains unsolved. A gangster’s admission in a new documentary may finally lead to some answers.

News 3 LV reports that an interview with alleged gangster Keffe D—real name Duane Keith—for the new documentary Unsolved led fans to take to Twitter and Facebook to express their outrage that there has been no arrest in the case. As of Thursday, a Change.org petition demanding justice has over 2,500 signatures.

In the Unsolved interview, Keffe D—who admits he is only speaking out now because he is dying of cancer—claims that he was in the car on that fateful night when his nephew, Orlando Anderson, fired the gunshots that killed Shakur.

Keffe D said Anderson, who died in an unrelated Compton, Calif., gang shooting in 1998, was angry following a physical altercation that occurred between him, Shakur and Shakur’s entourage in the lobby of the MGM Grand.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department has responded to the outcry with the following statement:

We are aware of the statements made in the BET interview regarding the Tupac case. As a result of those statements, we have spent the last several months reviewing the case in its entirety. Various reports that an arrest warrant is about to be submitted are inaccurate. This case still remains an open homicide case.

Maybe after this, we can finally find out who killed Biggie as well.