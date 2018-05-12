After someone called the police, seven cop cars rolled up on a group of black filmmakers, including the granddaughter of Bob Marley, Donisha Prendergast.

The group was renting an Airbnb in Rialto, Calif. Now they want justice.

Prendergast recently spoke out at a New York press conference. “Just because I wasn’t bold and handcuffed against the ground—my blood is not running in the streets —doesn’t make it any less violent,” Prendergast said. “What happens to all of us is an indignity. There was no respect and no honor.”

Now, the group might sue for discrimination.

