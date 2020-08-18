White Thugs Who Pulled Guns on BLM Protesters to Take Part in GOP Convention

Screenshot : CBS This Morning

G.I. Ken and Karen, the white St. Louis couple who had trouble sitting in their living room and minding their own business, the same cop-loving couple who felt deputized by their whiteness to pull guns on Black Lives Matters demonstrators—who weren’t even fucking with them—will participate in the virtual Republican National Convention next week.

Advertisement

The Democratic National Convention, which is taking place this week had Michelle Obama on the first day, meanwhile, the Republican National Convention is rolling out these lactose-tolerant thugs.



Advertisement

On Monday, the Trump campaign announced that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, affectionately known as Ken and Karen McGoFuckThemselves, would endorse the president of the people who believe that violence is the answer to peaceful protest during the virtual slavemaster convention, the Hill reports.



Sadly, Ken and Karen have become heroes of the right after a video emerged of these gun-toting miscreants and their divisive message of wielding guns during peaceful marches because America. The McFizzleFucks “were charged with felonies for unlawful use of a weapon,” the Hill reports. But none of that matters because should the McFuckNuts be found guilty of anything, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) has vowed to pardon the couple, proving once again that America will always make an exception for white thug violence.



Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!

Advertisement



