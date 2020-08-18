The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth

We have to make every environment safe for women.

- John Legend, as reported by J’Na Jefferson -

Politics

White Thugs Who Pulled Guns on BLM Protesters to Take Part in GOP Convention

crocketts
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:Ken and Karen
Ken and KarenMcFizzleFucksMark and Patricia McColskeyGOPconventionrepublicancoupleguns
44
1
Illustration for article titled White Thugs Who Pulled Guns on BLM Protesters to Take Part in GOP Convention
Screenshot: CBS This Morning

G.I. Ken and Karen, the white St. Louis couple who had trouble sitting in their living room and minding their own business, the same cop-loving couple who felt deputized by their whiteness to pull guns on Black Lives Matters demonstrators—who weren’t even fucking with them—will participate in the virtual Republican National Convention next week.

The Democratic National Convention, which is taking place this week had Michelle Obama on the first day, meanwhile, the Republican National Convention is rolling out these lactose-tolerant thugs.

On Monday, the Trump campaign announced that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, affectionately known as Ken and Karen McGoFuckThemselves, would endorse the president of the people who believe that violence is the answer to peaceful protest during the virtual slavemaster convention, the Hill reports.

Sadly, Ken and Karen have become heroes of the right after a video emerged of these gun-toting miscreants and their divisive message of wielding guns during peaceful marches because America. The McFizzleFucks “were charged with felonies for unlawful use of a weapon,” the Hill reports. But none of that matters because should the McFuckNuts be found guilty of anything, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) has vowed to pardon the couple, proving once again that America will always make an exception for white thug violence.

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

DISCUSSION

raineyb1013
Raineyb1013, Misfit Black Girl Island Denizen

Of course they are. Wouldn’t want to let a chance to give Black people the finger go by would they?

Bitch looks like a cartoon of a toothless old goat whose lips got sucked into their mouth.