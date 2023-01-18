White Supremacist Group Charged for Hanging “Keep New England White” Sign over Bridge

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

New Hampshire authorities have filed a civil complaint against the leader of the neo-Nazi group NSC-131, per the Boston Globe. The offense at hand is the draping of a banner with white nationalist language over a bridge above a main highway. The punishment is as disappointing as the action itself.

If you happened to be driving on Route 1 near the Stark Street overpass in Portsmouth last July, you would’ve seen a sign reading, “Keep New England White.” Their wish is practically granted considering only 1.9 percent of the population is Black and 92.8 percent is white, per the Census.

The sign was just a foul way to assert their supremacy. The attorney general’s office and Portsmouth police sought civil enforcement actions accusing leader Christopher R Hood Jr., Leo Cullinan and the rest of the group of conspiring to violate the Civil Rights Act by traveling to the city, unlawfully trespassing on public property and participating in racially motivated actions.

Advertisement

According to WMUR, the maximum penalty for their actions is a lousy $5,000 fine per charge.

Doesn’t that NSC-whatever group sound familiar? They were previously in trouble for causing a commotion outside a drag queen book reading event over the summer in Boston. The Mr. Hood who faced criminal charges for tussling with a counter protester in that incident is the same one charged for this racist banner.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

How unsurprising. You know what else is unsurprising? This group has been on the radar for trying to intimidate minorities for a while now.

Read more from the Boston Globe: