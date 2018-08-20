Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

It’s Monday so you know what that means: President Mein Heir von OppressorFace is at it again. The president of people who use the bathroom and don’t wash their hands was on Twitter tweeting up a damn hailstorm of attacks against special counsel Robert Muller’s Russia probe. He called Mueller “disgraced and discredited” and Mueller’s investigators a “National Disgrace.” We also know that this tweet came directly from the president because he spelled the word “counsel” incorrectly.



“Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone … looking for trouble,” Trump continued. “They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side — the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace!”



Yahoo News notes that Trump’s tweet comes on the third day of deliberations in the tax fraud trial of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, who loves clothes that even a pimp wouldn’t fuck with.

Trump is clearly on a rampage to end the Russia collusion “witch hunt” as he’s been known to call it because he’s worried that the longer Mueller keeps digging, the more likely he is to find proof that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to give the White House to the president.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he allowed White House counsel Don McGahn to meet with Mueller’s team after the New York Times broke the story that McGahn was cooperating with the special prosecutor.

Trump is acting like he has nothing to hide in a bid to appear transparent. Either way, Trump’s lawyer is yapping and spilling something worth listening to since he’s reported to have spent more than 30 hours rapping with Mueller and I doubt they’re breaking down Lawerence’s relationship with Issa.



Advertisement

In turn, Trump’s lawyers have no clue what the hell McGahn has told Mueller because they didn’t even bother to speak with him, according to the New York Times. And because the president runs the White House like a mob family, he tweeted the McGahn isn’t a “John Dean type ‘RAT,’” in a reference to the White House attorney who turned on President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal, USA Today reports.



No one knows what McGahn knows or doesn’t know, but what we do know is that he’s given Mueller some 30 hours of insight into something of interest. And then there is always the looming matter of obstruction of justice, which always seems to be hanging around the Trump administration in the same way that Pete Davidson always seems to be photographed with Ariana Grande. ( I don’t follow white celebrity so maybe these two are dating or married.)

Well, if you wondered what Trump feels about possible obstruction, there is, as with everything that has to do with this administration, a tweet for that.

Advertisement

I guess Trump calls tweeting about the Russia probe fighting back, but his personal attacks against Mueller and his team are starting to look more and more like he’s fighting to keep them off the scent that smells of Russian prostitute-urine and borscht.