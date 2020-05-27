White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany aka ‘McEnanyOfTheState’ Has Voted by Mail 11 Times in 10 Years

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Well, what do we have here? Looks like White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany aka McEnanyofTheState has voted by mail…(Rewind!)....Voted by mail….(I said!!!!) Voted by mail….(Can everyone hear me? Turn my mic up! I saiddddddddd...) V oted by mail...The same McEnanyOfTheState “who has vehemently defended President Trump’s baseless tirade against mail-in voting initiatives” has reportedly voted by mail (boom! boom! boom!—Westside Gunn voice) several times in the past decade, Talking Points Memo reports.



Advertisement

McEnany, the latest mouthpiece for Trump’s deplorable administration, has cast absentee ballots in every Florida election since 2010. And much like her president before her, she recently voted by mail in Florida’s 2020 presidential primary. But wait, what about all this voter fraud that the president has been lying about since it was clear that Thanos’ phlegm, aka the coronavirus, was still going to be casting a cloud over voting in person? Where were all the worries about someone stealing her ballot to vote 400 times for Trump’s opponent? You’re telling me that McEnanyOfTheState is creating faux outrage to prevent all Americans from having a vote?! I won’t hear of it. This is poppycock. I don’t know if you’ve seen her, but McEnanyOfTheState is a blonde white woman…..Yeah, I guess you might be right.

But just last week, McEnanyOfTheState, 32, said “vote-by-mail was OK for Trump because ‘the president is, after all, the president, which means he’s here in Washington. He’s unable to cast his vote down in Florida, his state of residence.’”

Advertisement

From the Tampa Bay Times, which broke the story:

Meanwhile, McEnany, a graduate of South Tampa’s Academy of the Holy Names and a Davis Islands homeowner, has voted by mail 11 times over the last 10 years. In a statement emailed after the story published, McEnany said: “Absentee voting has the word absent in it for a reason. It means you’re absent from the jurisdiction or unable to vote in person. President Trump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud. This is a simple distinction that the media fails to grasp.”

Save an Extra 25% off Sale Items at Anthropologie Read on The Inventory

Two things: First, the only thing that appears to be absent is McEnanyOfTheState’s thinking and secondly, what part of “ America is currently facing a global pandemic” does the Trump administration have difficulty understanding?

This literally couldn’t be any easier to understand. The White House press secretary literally holds press conferences with reporters in masks sitting seats apart. Clearly, we are still in the midst of a global crisis and despite the president’s belief that God is a Democrat and is literally trying to hamper his reelection efforts, the rest of us ain’t trying to die voting.