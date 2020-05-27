Trump Threatens Social Media With Regulation After Twitter Fact-Checked His Lying Ass

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Trump is a liar (I can’t state this enough). He is also the president. So what is Twitter to do when the president is hellbent on running his own Russian-like misinformation campaign on its platform? Well, we all found out on Tuesday when Twitter fact-checked a Trump tweet and sent the president into an epic meltdown.



That’s right, Twitter put on their big girl pants and placed a “fuck is this ‘bama talking about” blue Post-It on the president’s lying ass post and it set the president off the same way Obama does when he posts photos of him and Michelle enjoying life as a married couple.

On Wednesday Russia’s JV president went all apeshit threatening to kill Twitter and their little dog, too.



“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, the Hill reports. “We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016.”

These tweets were after the president got all huffy and noted that Twitter was “stifling FREE SPEECH.” I don’t think the president understands how private companies and free speech work. Hell, I don’t think the president understands that swiping right on Russian Tinder means he likes the guy’s photos he’s looking at.



From the Hill:

The move by Twitter to fact-check the president was a first for the platform, which has received a growing amount of flak about how it deals with misinformation and false statements on its website. On Trump’s tweets, the platform placed warnings, noting that the president’s claim that California would send mail-in ballots to anyone living in the state was false. Twitter, in its fact-check, also pointed out that Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida Republican primary this year. Several states already utilize widespread mail-in ballots, including Oregon, Utah and Nebraska.

The president’s reelection campaign also had something to say, because of course, they did.

“We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters. Partnering with the biased fake news media ‘fact checkers’ is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility,” Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager said, the Hill reports.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill, “These Tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

How about Twitter go back and add some fact-checking to the president’s bogus tweets claiming MSNBC talking head Joe Scarborough had something to do with the death of Lori Klausutis.