White House Nominates Gen. Charles Brown to Become the First Black Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., commander of the U.S. Pacific Air Force talks to a select group of journalists during the course of his visit to the Philippines in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Photo : Bullit Marquez ( AP Photo )

A broken clock can be right twice a day and apparently so can a blatant xenophobe and racist.

Air Force Times reports that our alleged president Donald Trump just nominated Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. to become the next chief of staff of the United States Air Force. For those out the loop, Brown would not only hold the highest-ranking uniformed position—the H.N.I.C., if you will—but he’d become the first black officer to assume that title in any of the military branches and the first black senior Pentagon leader since retired Army Gen. Colin Powell was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.

Advertisement

“I am truly honored and humbled by the nomination to serve as the Air Force’s 22nd chief of staff,” Brown said in a statement on Monday. “If confirmed, [my wife] Sharene and I look forward to building upon the legacy of Gen. Dave and Dawn Goldfein and the many airpower giants before who have served our Air Force and our nation with such dedication.”

As for his resume, it speaks for itself.



The Wall Street Journal notes that Gen. Brown, an Air Force officer since 1984, is a highly decorated F-16 pilot who’s served in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and Europe, in addition to flying almost 3,000 hours—including combat missions—throughout the course of his career.



“He’s got fantastic operational experience,” Deborah Lee James, former Air Force Secretary, told the Times. “He tends to be popular with his troops. People want to follow him—he doesn’t lead out of fear, he leads through the inspiration he brings to the table.”

Advertisement

Once confirmed by the Senate, Gen. Brown would replace Gen. David Goldfein, who is expected to retire on June 30.

“He has unmatched strategic vision & operational expertise,” Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett tweeted. “His leadership will be instrumental as the service continues to focus on the capabilities & talent we need to implement the [National Defense Strategy].”

Advertisement

Respect due to Gen. Brown and congratulations on being on the cusp of making black history.

