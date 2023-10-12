White House Clears Up Biden's Claim About Photos Depicting Horrors Of Israel-Hamas War

On Wednesday, President Biden commented on the horrors of the Israel-Hamas war while addressing Jewish community leaders. However, the White House had to clear up some of his claims.

“I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” Biden said as he and his administration offered support for Israel during its war with Hamas.



Per NBC News, two senior administration officials explained that Biden was referring to reports from Israel about children being beheaded and cited numerous media reports of beheadings.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that toddlers and babies were found in Kfar Aza (located in southern Israel) with their “heads decapitated” after the heinous attack by Hamas over the weekend, according to CNN.

Biden also stated that the U.S. is sending experts to “advise and assist with recovery efforts” pertaining to hostages held by Hamas. However, he didn’t discuss strategy.

“I have not given up hope of bringing these folks home. But the idea that I’m going to stand here before you and tell you what I’m doing is bizarre,” Biden said.

During a news briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that there have been 22 confirmed U.S deaths. In addition, she said that 17 Americans are still unaccounted for.

“This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennium of antisemitism and genocide against Jewish people. And in this moment, we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism, no excuse,” Biden said Wednesday.

At least 1,200 Israelis — which includes 189 soldiers — have been killed as of Wednesday. In addition, more than 2,700 have been wounded per the Israel Defense Forces.

According to health ministries in the West Bank and Gaza, over 1,100 people in Gaza have been killed and 5,300 have been hurt.