A white man in Florida was arrested Sunday after he allegedly attacked a Black man, threw up a Nazi salute and threatened a mass shooting during a road rage attack.



This all took place in Largo, Fla., when Jordan Patrick Leahy, 28, allegedly sideswiped a car driven by a Black man. As he drove by, Leahy threw up the Nazi salute and gestured his hands in a way to suggest that he was shooting at him, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Leahy then reportedly got out of his car in an aggressive manner and punched the Black man in the face. Deputies also said in their report that Leahy said, “Y’all need to control them...” before making racist comments about Black people multiple times. When the cops arrested him, Leahy said he wanted to carry out a mass shooting of 70 to 80 people. Law enforcement also said he claimed he is a “sheltered, white citizen” and that “society needs to be concerned how easily he could conduct a mass shooting.”

Leahy is facing charges of threatening communications or threats of mass shooting, felony battery and driving under the influence including property damage. His actions are considered to be a hate crime.

According to Channel New 8, Leahy was convicted in 2019 for aggravated stalking and released from state prison in April.



