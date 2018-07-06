Screenshot: Sherell Lewis Jr. (KALB-TV)

A white driver who struck and killed a black Louisiana motorist who stopped to pick up debris off the roadway has been cleared of all wrongdoing in the fatal collision, state police said in a news release.



This is despite the callousness that 18-year-old Matthew M. Martin allegedly showed after the crash, sending Snapchat messages after hitting and killing 31-year-old Sherell L. Lewis Jr.

Advertisement

“Y’all i just hit a whole guy on the highway,” one message, showing a red vehicle read.

Another Snapchat image showed a message screen between a “Matthew Martin” and another individual, in which both individuals displayed a crass and cavalier attitude about the fact that a person lost his life in an accident. “Matthew” is shown referring to the victim as “some nigger,” and the other person just curious as to “how did the chevy take it,” referring to Martin’s vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet pickup.

Advertisement

Screenshot: WAFB

Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft slammed the remarks KPLC News notes but said that they did not violate any law.



Master Trooper Scott Moreau released the rest of the findings regarding the investigation into the crash, which stated Martin was not on the phone during the crash and was operating his car at the speed limit. Lewis’ family has an attorney and said that they plan on going to court.