Trump's Treatment of Zelenskyy Was So Ratchet, Obama Would Never...

Friday’s malice at the White House — in which Donald Trump tried to browbeat Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — evokes thoughts of the recent Marvel film, “Captain America: Brave New World.” Stay with me on this.

Zelenskyy was in the Oval Office Feb. 28 to speak with Trump about ending the devastating war with Russia, which has killed nearly one million people. The Ukranian leader was set to sign a deal that would give the United States a line to that land’s rare earth minerals, which are in short supply in America.

At some point during a series of questions from reporters, Vance instigated a fight with Zelenskyy, parroting Trump’s earlier false assertion that Ukraine started the war with Russia. “He broke the ceasefire, he killed our people,” he said. This led to Trump swelling up, raising his voice and telling Zelenskyy that he’s “gambling with World War III.”

The display was more ratchet than Black Bike Week at Myrtle Beach, except the only twerking was from Vice President J.D. Vance. And it seems like Vladimir Putin was gripping an ATV 4-wheeler: Zelenskyy left with no deal signed and Trump and company may have played their ace of spades to beat a four of clubs, while Zelenskyy holds the Big Joker.

Now, back to “Brave New World:” Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is an analogue to former President Barack Obama — cool and even-tempered, as only a Black Captain America could be. Trump, in contrast, is an analogue for President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) when he got agitated, turned into Red Hulk and started tearing up Washington D.C.

This Ain’t Wakanda

Essentially, Trump turning into Red Hulk not even realizing what he’s tearing up – including allegiances in Europe, bipartisan Congressional support, and the possibility of playing a role in ending the war – is the direct opposite of what Obama would have done.



First, Obama really would have turned into Captain America because, like Sam Wilson, he would have wanted to end an international conflict, not stand there expecting people to stroke his ego. He never needed that, because unlike Trump people already liked him. I don’t know if Obama would’ve sprouted vibranium wings, but his method wouldn’t have been trying to get minerals from people who have been through a grueling war. He most likely would have been talking about humanitarian aid.

How do we know this...? Well because that’s exactly what he did in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and pro-Russian separatists started fighting Ukranian forces. In total, the United States committed $320 million to the Ukranians that year.

Also, like Sam Wilson, Obama kept cool. He never blew his stack, but never let himself be pushed around, although the only ones who tried that were American conservatives and far-right wackos.

We learn each day how unhinged Trump and everyone linked to him is, with growing evidence that Americans are regretting putting him in charge. We’ll likely continue to see more performative behavior from these fake gangsters for a while. But the only way out is through.



So for right now, play your low spades first to win books – and keep your vibranium shield handy.

———-

Madison J. Gray is a New York-based journalist. He blogs at www.starkravingmadison.com.