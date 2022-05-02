It’s the first Monday of May which means only one thing to fashion lovers – Met Gala night. The annual event has some of the hottest stars showing up and showing out in dramatic looks that we can’t stop talking about. Last week we looked back on some of our favorite Met Gala moments of the past. Now that the night has finally arrived, here’s everything you need to know about this all-star celebration of all things fashion.



What’s it All About?

If you’ve ever wondered why in the world the stars squeeze themselves into those outrageous dresses and heels, you’re probably not alone. The annual event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. This year’s event co-chairs are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. But once the stars arrive, the rest of the event is top secret. Guests are not allowed to bring their phones inside, which is why you won’t see any social media posts from the actual event.

What’s the Theme?

Each year’s Met Gala has a theme. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and head curator of the Museum of Modern Art’s Costume Institute will decide all of the details of the museum’s exhibit and the give the stars a guide to how they should dress for the event.

One of the best parts about watching the arrivals is seeing how celebrities interpret that theme with the looks they choose. Past years’ themes include “Fashion in an Age of Technology“ and “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.”

This year, the theme is “Gilded Glamour,” which is a nod to the fashions of the period between 1870 to 1890. Get ready for lots of lace, corsets and big bustles. This was also the time tuxedos made their debut, so it should be fun to see how guys interpret the style.

Who Gets to Go?

A Met Gala ticket will set you back somewhere in the neighborhood of $30,000, with tables going for as much as $300,000. But just because you’ve got the cash doesn’t mean you get to go. The guest list for the invite-only event is decided by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

But don’t worry, the rest of us mere mortals can still catch a glimpse of the red carpet arrivals. Vogue will have a live stream of the event starting at 6 pm ET on May 2nd on Vogue.com. La La Anthony will join Vogue editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens to host the coverage and interview celebs as they arrive. You can also check out Vogue’s channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

And of course, if you want to see what your favorite Black stars are wearing, The Root will have coverage of all of the red carpet arrivals.